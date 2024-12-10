Cuylle scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to Chicago.

The 22-year-old pounced on a rebound in the final minute of the first period and rifled it past Arvid Soderblom, but it was all the offense the Rangers could muster on the night. The tally was Cuylle's first career shortie, and he rounded out his performance with a game-high eight hits, three shots on net, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. New York's third line of Cuylle, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko continues to be a force, and through 27 contests this season Cuylle has 10 goals and 22 points with 108 hits, 50 shots on net and a plus-11 rating.