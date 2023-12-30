Cuylle scored his seventh goal of the season in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

He also added two shots on net, two hits, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Four of Cuylle's goals on the year have come in the last 12 games, but those are his only points during that stretch as his checking-line role limits his opportunities. The 2020 second-round pick has some offensive skill should he ever get a chance to show it, however, racking up 25 goals and 45 points in 69 games for AHL Hartford in 2022-23.