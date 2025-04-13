Cuylle scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The goal, which got the Rangers on the board late in the second period, was Cuylle's 20th of the season. He has four points over his last three games while seeing steady middle-six usage. Cuylle has taken a big step in his second full season, more than doubling his rookie-year point total (21) by producing 20 goals and 43 points over 80 appearances. He's added 297 hits, 49 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 2024-25, and he'll be due a sizable raise this summer coming off his entry-level contract.