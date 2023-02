Cuylle was recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday.

Cuylle, who was sent down before the All-Star break, should compete for a bottom-six role with Sammy Blais, who was also recalled from a conditioning stint with Hartford. Cuylle logged seven hits and a fighting major in his first two NHL contests. The 21-year-old winger had 14 goals and seven assists through 42 AHL contests.