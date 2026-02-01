Cuylle scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and doled out five hits in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.

Cuylle's goal came with just under 11 seconds left in the third period, but the Rangers weren't able to complete a late comeback attempt. The winger has three goals and an assist over his last eight outings. Cuylle is poised to be a full-time top-six forward going forward -- Artemi Panarin has one foot out the door as the Rangers pursue a trade. The 23-year-old Cuylle has racked up 13 goals, 27 points, 105 shots, 198 hits, 56 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 56 appearances.