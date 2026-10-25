Cuylle scored a shorthanded goal while adding an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Cuylle provided a spark for New York with a second-period shorthanded tally before assisting on Pavel Dorofeyev's third-period goal. His contributions in different game situations highlight his versatility, although his limited shot volume could make consistent scoring difficult to sustain. Cuylle's offensive involvement and ability to contribute beyond traditional scoring categories make him particularly interesting in deeper fantasy formats, especially those rewarding physical play.