Cuylle scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Cuylle has two goals and two assists over his last five outings. His goal Tuesday was a big one, tying the game late in the third period to allow the Rangers to get the win in overtime. The 23-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 16 points, 66 shots on net, 95 hits, 24 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 28 appearances. He's doing well given the Rangers' scoring struggles, and he should be a middle-six regular throughout the campaign.