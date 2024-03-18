Cuylle scored his 12th goal of the season and dished out eight hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Cuylle put the Rangers up 2-1 in the second period, getting open for a stretch pass at the Islanders' blue line before hammering the puck past Ilya Sorokin. The physical rookie has more skill than your typical fourth-liner, but Cuylle isn't afraid to throw his body around, as evidenced by his game-high hit total Sunday. He added two shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger in the victory, and Cuylle has a bright future as a power forward for the Rangers, though his path to a larger role in the immediate future is complicated by the organization's depth at left wing.