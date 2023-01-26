Cuylle had four hits and a minus-1 rating across 5:49 TOI in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Toronto native made his NHL debut in front of friends and family at Scotiabank Arena. Cuylle was caught on the ice for a goal against on his first NHL shift, resulting in the minus-1 rating. The 20-year-old winger proceeded to throw his body around and also showed off some skill with a nice pass to set up a chance for Julien Gauthier. The second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft brings an enticing mix of size and scoring ability, though Cuylle won't get a chance to show the latter much while being deployed in a fourth-line role as he gets acclimated to the NHL.