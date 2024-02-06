Cuylle had one shot on goal and two hits in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche, which marked his 22nd birthday and 50th appearance of the season.

The Rangers played their 50th game of the season coming out of the All-Star break, and Cuylle has dressed for all of them. The physical winger came into this campaign with only four games of NHL experience, but Cuylle's blend of energy and skill has made him a bottom-six staple for the Metropolitan Division leaders. He has eight goals, six assists, 72 shots and 130 hits in 2023-24.