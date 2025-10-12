Cuylle scored a power-play goal, fired three shots on net and dished out five hits in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Cuylle's first point of the year came with a man advantage, as he netted a power-play goal midway through the second period. Over the past two seasons, the 23-year-old winger has shown great improvement as he posted a 45-point stat line a year ago. Cuylle occupies a top-six spot on the left wing and should see a plethora of opportunities skating alongside J.T. Miller. Cuylle is on breakout watch this year and is a strong bench option in all fantasy formats for the time being. He has added value in banger formats and is already up to 15 hits across three games.