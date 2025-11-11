Cuylle scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Cuylle stretched the Rangers' lead to 5-1 late in the second period. He's scored in three of the last five games, finding some consistency in a middle-six role. For the season, Cuylle has four goals, eight points, 42 shots, 59 hits, 17 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 17 appearances. He's a solid fantasy add for category coverage while his offense is rolling.