Cuylle netted a goal, recorded an assist, blocked two shots and had three hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Cuylle slid the primary helper on a power play late in the first period before he scored himself to bring the Rangers within one goal midway through the second. Following Saturday's pair of points, the 23-year-old winger has nine goals, nine assists, 69 shots on goal, 112 hits and 33 blocks through 33 games this season. His two-point effort halted his four-game streak without a point. Despite a few stretches of inconsistent offense, Cuylle remains one of the league's best forwards in terms of covering stat categories. He currently ranks fifth among all skaters in hits and is seventh among all forwards in blocks. His ability to provide fantasy value across all three zones makes Cuylle a strong option in most standard formats and an elite choice in banger leagues.