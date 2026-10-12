Cuylle scored twice on three shots and added four hits in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Cuylle earned his first two goals of the season in this contest. The 24-year-old winger is currently in a third-line role, though he could get moved into the top six the next time the Rangers shuffle their lines. He has five points, 18 shots on net, 26 hits, 13 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through seven appearances this season. More ice time would be better, but Cuylle's already providing well-rounded production.