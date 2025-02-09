Cuylle scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the third period as Cuylle sparked a rally from a 3-2 deficit, burying the winner with less than two minutes left after Vincent Trocheck forced a turnover in the Columbus zone. Cuylle snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, and the 23-year-old winger heads into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with 15 goals and 29 points -- both career highs -- in 55 appearances.