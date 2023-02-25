Lockwood was traded along with a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Canucks to the Rangers in exchange for Vitali Kravtsov on Saturday.

Lockwood has drawn into 13 games with Vancouver this season, picking up one helper over that span. The Rangers are stacked up front, so look for Lockwood to report to AHL Hartford upon his arrival to New York. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old winger stick in the minors for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.