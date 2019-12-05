New York activated Rykov (undisclosed) off non-roster injured reserve and assigned him to AHL Hartford on Wednesday.

Rykov has been sidelined since he suffered an undisclosed injury during training camp, which is the only reason he's remained with the big club this long. The 22-year-old blueliner will need time to adjust to the smaller North American ice surface after spending the last six seasons playing in Russia, so it's safe to assume he won't have a significant role with the Rangers this year.