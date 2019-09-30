Rangers' Yegor Rykov: Banged up

Rykov is dealing with an undisclosed injury, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports

Rykov's status for the upcoming season remains unclear, as the Rangers kept just 22 players on their roster, which could mean they intend to keep a spot open for Rykov. The Russian blueliner notched three goals and six helpers in 47 games with Sochi HC last year and may still spend some time in the minors in 2019-20.