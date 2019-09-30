Rangers' Yegor Rykov: Banged up
Rykov is dealing with an undisclosed injury, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports
Rykov's status for the upcoming season remains unclear, as the Rangers kept just 22 players on their roster, which could mean they intend to keep a spot open for Rykov. The Russian blueliner notched three goals and six helpers in 47 games with Sochi HC last year and may still spend some time in the minors in 2019-20.
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.