Rangers' Yegor Rykov: Finishing strong in KHL playoffs

Rykov picked up a pair of assists in HC Sochi's 3-2 overtime victory over Yaroslavl in KHL playoff action on Sunday.

Rykov logged a game-high 23:12 in helping his club avoid a 3-0 hole in the series. Originally a fifth-round pick of New Jersey in 2016, Rykov was dealt to the Rangers in the deal that sent Michael Grabner to the Devils in February 2018. He has thrived since being traded from SKA St. Petersburg to Sochi in early October and he has the look of a future NHL regular. Rykov's KHL contract expires at the end of the season and the expectation is that he will be at training camp with the Rangers next fall.