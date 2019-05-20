Rangers' Yegor Rykov: Officials signs contract
Rykov officially put pen to paper on his two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Monday.
Rykov will get every opportunity to secure a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, though he will likely have to beat out Neal Pionk, Adam Fox and Anthony Deangelo for a spot on the blue line. If he doesn't end up in the NHL, the 22-year-old figures to utilize his European release clause to head back to the KHL.
