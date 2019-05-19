Rangers' Yegor Rykov: Signs entry-level contract

Rykov has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Rangers , Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Rangers are yet to officially confirm the deal. Originally a fifth-round selection of New Jersey in 2016, Rykov was dealt to New York in the deal that sent Michael Grabner to the Devils in February 2018. Similar to the contract recently signed by top goaltending prospect Igor Shesterkin, Lavoie reports the deal for Rykov contains a European out clause in the event he doesn't crack the NHL roster. New York's defensive group is expected to get a massive overhaul this summer and it's entirely possible Rykov is ready for NHL duty after being a regular in the KHL for the past three seasons.