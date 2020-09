Rykov signed with HC CSKA Moscow of the KHL in early August, The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello reports.

Rykov suffered an ankle injury during last September's training camp which ruined his chances of establishing a role with the big club in 2019-20. He did ultimately get healthy in early December, at which point he was loaned to AHL Hartford, where he posted 11 points in 27 games. The Rangers still own the 23-year-old blueliner's rights, but at this point his NHL future is looking iffy at best.