Jones notched an assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

This was Jones' first point in three games since he came back from his conditioning stint with AHL Hartford. The 24-year-old is poised to play a larger role down the stretch as the Rangers have pivoted to selling. Jones is still on the third pairing on paper, but he saw 19:14 of ice time Monday as well as a power-play role in the absence of Adam Fox (upper body). Six of the Rangers' seven healthy blueliners are left-handed shots, so there could be a pinch point for bottom-four minutes once Fox is healthy again.