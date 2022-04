Jones was called up from AHL Hartford on Wednesday.

Jones has yet to score his first NHL despite playing in 21 games for the Rangers over the last two seasons. Despite the lack of goals, the 21-year-old blueliner has had some offensive success with six helpers, 19 shots and 12 hits in those outings. The addition of Jones could point to an injury among the Rangers' blueliners, though it could be simply a way to add more depth before the postseason.