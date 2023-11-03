Jones could draw into the lineup Saturday against the Wild, as Adam Fox (lower body) was unable to finish Thursday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Jones has been a spectator for all but one game during the Rangers' 8-2-0 start. In his lone appearance, the 23-year-old blueliner had four shots but a minus-2 rating in 12:30 TOI against the Blue Jackets on Oct. 14. A return timetable for Fox has yet to be established, but he'll likely miss at least one game after Carolina's Sebastian Aho went knee-on-knee on the star blueliner Thursday. If Fox is out of the lineup Saturday, Jones would be a candidate for ice time on the second power-play unit.