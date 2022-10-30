Jones scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Both points came in the third period as the Rangers broke open a 3-3 tie. Jones had zero points in 27 NHL games coming into Saturday, but the 2019 third-round pick showed flashes of offense in in the AHL last season with nine goals and 35 points in 52 contests. The 22-year-old even saw time on the second power-play unit in this one, and now that he's gotten onto the scoresheet with the Rangers, the next task in front of Jones is to lock down a regular spot on the blue line.