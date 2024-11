Jones logged an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Jones missed one game due to an upper-body injury. He saw time on the third pairing and second power-play unit Monday, totaling 18:14. It took a while for Jones to get going this season, but he's at six points, 12 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-8 rating through 14 appearances.