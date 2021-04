Jones produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Jones had the secondary helper on a third-period Kaapo Kakko goal. The helper was Jones' first point in three games since he joined the Rangers. The UMass-Amherst product is likely to be sheltered on the third pairing, but he's expected to play on the second power-play unit. The 20-year-old blueliner will likely be in line for a more prominent role in 2021-22.