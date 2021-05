Jones dished out a helper in Saturday's season finale against Boston, giving him four assists in 10 games as a rookie.

Jones is still searching for his first NHL goal, but the offensive instincts that allowed him rack up 24 points in 29 NCAA games this season translated pretty well at the NHL level. As long as the Rangers don't move him out in a trade for a big name, Jones should hold down a full-time spot on their blue line next season and will likely see time on the power play.