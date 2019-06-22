Rangers' Zachary Jones: NYR nab USHL Rookie of the Year

Jones was drafted 68th overall by the Rangers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The reigning USHL Rookie of the Year, Jones is coming off a season in which he led all defensemen in assists with 45. He wins with elite hockey sense. Jones's positioning is always on point and he defends well for a kid whose foot speed would likely be termed as below-average. Jones has the smarts and puck skills to develop into a useful professional player, but he lacks that explosive gear you like to see from an undersized (5-foot-10) defenseman. Collegiate hockey should be a great test for the Virginia native. Jones is off to UMass-Amherst this fall.