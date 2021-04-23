Jones saw 9:45 of ice time, including 1:22 on the power play, in his NHL debut Thursday. He totaled three shots, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Coach David Quinn tried to shelter Jones as much as he could, getting the rookie off the ice when Philadelphia brought its top forwards on. Doing so became tougher with the Rangers trying to erase a one-goal deficit in the third period, and Jones ended up being the lone man back on a 2-on-1 rush. Jones did well to take away the passing option, but Jakub Voracek fired a laser past Igor Shesterkin for what turned out to be the game-winning goal. Like teammate Adam Fox, Jones doesn't stand out physically but thinks the game at a high level. While Fox has used that skill set to become one of the best defensemen in the league, the 20-year-old Jones still has a long way to go before he can sniff Fox's ability in his own end and without the puck.