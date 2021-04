Jones signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Jones recently finished his sophomore season at UMass-Amherst, during which he racked up nine goals and 24 points while posting a plus-17 rating in 29 games. The 20-year-old blueliner, who was selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, will likely begin his professional career with AHL Hartford.