Rangers' Zachary Jones: Starts collegiate career hot
Jones potted a goal and added a pair of assists in UMass-Amherst's 6-1 victory over Union Friday.
The 2019 third-rounder (68th overall) now has two goals and three helpers in his first three collegiate games. The reigning USHL Rookie of the Year, Jones slipped in the draft due to concerns regarding his foot speed. While he may not be the fleetest of foot, Jones is an exceptional passer with high-end hockey IQ. He's in the mold of current New York rookie defender Adam Fox. Keep an eye on him.
