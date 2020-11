Jones picked up an assist in UMass-Amherst's 2-2 tie with the University of Connecticut on Saturday.

Jones added a goal in the Minutemen's 5-1 season-opening win over the Huskies on Friday. He tallied four shots on goal in each game. Jones has become a bit of a forgotten man as the Rangers continue to add to their loaded prospect pool but the 20-year-old sophomore rearguard has future top-four potential for the Blueshirts. The rich get richer.