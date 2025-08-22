Savage (upper body) inked a two-year, minor-league contract with AHL Rochester on Friday, MLive.com reports.

Savage went unsigned by the Red Wings after finishing the 2024-25 campaign on the shelf for Michigan State. Prior to getting hurt, the 2021 fourth-round pick notched five goals and six helpers in 20 appearances. At this point, Savage faces an uphill battle to become an NHL option in the future, though a strong couple of seasons in the minors could bolster his resume.