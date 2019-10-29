The Red Wings activated Erne (undisclosed) off injured reserve Tuesday.

Erne is technically still considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton, but his activation off the injured list all but confirms he'll be in the lineup against the Oilers. The 23-year-old American, who's gone scoreless in seven games this campaign, is expected to skate with Taro Hirose and Frans Nielsen on Detroit's third line.

