Eighteen games into his tenure with the Red Wings, Erne is still searching for his first point with the Eastern Conference club.

Erne left the Tampa Bay organization in a mid-August trade that reunited the grinder with GM Steve Yzerman, but we're still waiting for him to show signs of life in the attacking zone. He managed seven goals and 13 assists over 65 games with the Bolts last season, though replicating that success on a bottom-dwelling Wings team obviously presents a much tougher challenge. Steer clear of Erne.