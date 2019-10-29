Erne (undisclosed) is still waiting to receive medical clearance and will be a game-time decision against Edmonton on Tuesday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Erne -- who will need to be activated off injured reserve in order to play -- would miss his fifth straight game if he is unable to play Tuesday. The winger is slated to take on a third-line role ahead of the clash with the Oilers, but would likely be replaced by Evgeny Svechnikov if he can't go.