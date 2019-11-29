Red Wings' Adam Erne: Back in Friday
Erne (hand) is back in the lineup Friday against Philadelphia, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Erne almost returned Wednesday before being scratched, but he's back in there for real Friday. His return will likely go unnoticed in the fantasy realm, as Erne is still in search of his first point of the season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: No longer playing Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Unavailable against Hurricanes•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Won't play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Hurt during morning skate•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: All too familiar with goose eggs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.