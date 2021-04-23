Erne notched an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Stars.

Erne entered Thursday on a three-game point drought after his eight-game streak ended. The 26-year-old supplied the secondary helper on Luke Glendening's first-period tally. Erne is up to 11 goals, 19 points, 63 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-1 rating through 41 contests. He needs just one more point to match his career high from 2018-19.