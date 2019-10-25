Erne (undisclosed) was able to take part in Friday's morning skate, and coach Jeff Blashill is hoping that Erne will be able to play Sunday against the Blues, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

This news rules Erne out for Friday's matchup against Buffalo, but it also provides some optimism concerning his status for Detroit's next game after that. Erne will need to be removed from injured reserve before he's eligible to suit up.