Red Wings' Adam Erne: Coach hoping for Sunday return
Erne (undisclosed) was able to take part in Friday's morning skate, and coach Jeff Blashill is hoping that Erne will be able to play Sunday against the Blues, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
This news rules Erne out for Friday's matchup against Buffalo, but it also provides some optimism concerning his status for Detroit's next game after that. Erne will need to be removed from injured reserve before he's eligible to suit up.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.