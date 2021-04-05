Erne stretched his point streak to three games with a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.
Erne seems to find another gear when he faces his former team, as the fourth-line contributor has two goals and an assist through six games against the Bolts this season. The American skater tends to produce in spurts, which makes him a nice low-end contributor in fantasy hockey.
