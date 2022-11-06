Erne emerged with a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
Erne aggressively swept the puck away from the sideboards and connected with Pius Suter for the game's second goal. It's still very early, but Erne is trending toward a career year offensively; he's up to two goals and five assists through 11 games.
