Red Wings' Adam Erne: Dealing with injury
Erne has an upper-body injury, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
During the waning minutes of Tuesday's game against the Canucks, Erne and Troy Stecher had a tussle that resulted in both parties receiving game misconducts. This may have been what caused Erne's injury. His status for Thursday's game against the Flames is uncertain, but fantasy gamers shouldn't be bothered since he's pointless with a minus-4 rating so far.
