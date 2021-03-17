Erne scored a pair of power-play goals and produced a team-leading six shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Carolina.

Erne entered the night with two goals in 21 games this season but managed to double that total with a pair of tallies with the man advantage. He jumped on a loose puck and flipped it over a sprawled James Reimer to get the Red Wings on the board 3:35 into the first period, then gave Detroit the lead just under nine minutes later on a one-timer from the slot. Erne had never scored more than seven goals or 20 points in a season prior to 2020-21, but he's enjoying a nice run since late February with four goals and three assists in nine games.