Coach Jeff Blashill said it's unlikely Erne (undisclosed) plays Sunday against the Blues, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Blashill sounded optimistic Friday when talking about Erne's status for Sunday, but it appears he'll shoot for a Tuesday return against the Oilers instead. Justin Abdelkader (lower body) is in a similar position, so Givani Smith should remain in the lineup Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories