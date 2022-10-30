Erne was credited with an assist during a 2-1 victory over the Wild on Saturday.

Erne, who has a point in three-straight games, is providing the Red Wings' lineup with bottom-six production. With an upper body injury sidelining Oskar Sundqvist and Michael Rasmussen serving a two-game suspension, Erne is responding to his promotion to the third line. The Red Wings never trailed Saturday after Erne's first-period assist. The 27-year-old grinder also delivered two hits versus the Wild.