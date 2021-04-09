Erne supplied an assist and seven PIM in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Predators.

Erne had the secondary helper on a Darren Helm goal in the second period. The 25-year-old Erne was also at the center of controversy when he boarded Matt Benning later in the middle frame. Erne fought Mathieu Olivier after the hit. With three goals and two helpers in his last five games, Erne is on an impressive streak for a fourth-liner. It's yet to be announced if he'll receive supplemental discipline for his hit. The forward has 15 points, 26 PIM and 60 hits through 34 contests.