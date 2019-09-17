Erne has a chance to seize a top-nine role for Detroit this season, Ansar Khan of MLIve.com reports.

Considering GM Steve Yzerman drafted Erne in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2013 draft -- they were associated with the Lightning at the time -- and traded for him in August, it's likely that Erne will be given every opportunity to avoid a fourth-line role with limited minutes. Erne managed seven goals and 13 assists over 65 games with Tampa Bay last season, despite averaging only 10:33 of ice time. He's a deep sleeper in most fantasy drafts.