Erne finished the season with eight goals and 10 assists through 61 games.

Erne wasn't involved on the power play in his fourth season with the Wings, but he averaged 1:37 on the penalty kill and amassed a career-high 55 blocked shots to go with 160 hits. Still, it wasn't the smoothest campaign for the American winger, as he was waived in February and returned to the AHL for the first time in five years, appearing in nine games for the Griffins. The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.